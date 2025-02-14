The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $243.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

