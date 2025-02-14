TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 207.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

