Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 25.38%.
Tokio Marine Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of TKOMY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 88,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,391. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Tokio Marine Company Profile
