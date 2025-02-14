Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

Tokio Marine Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TKOMY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 88,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,391. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

