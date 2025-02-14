Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at UBS Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$87.67.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.0 %

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

TSE TD traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$85.13. The company had a trading volume of 888,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,588. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.22. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.22 and a twelve month high of C$87.99.

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.