Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $1,332,198.30 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,198.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,876.75. The trade was a 42.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

