TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2025

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 187.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.