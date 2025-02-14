Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $20.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. Twilio has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,518,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 102,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

