Twilio’s (TWLO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

TWLO traded down $23.99 on Friday, reaching $123.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. Twilio has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Twilio by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $222,146,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Twilio by 258.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after acquiring an additional 630,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $62,999,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Twilio by 3,999.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 509,153 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

