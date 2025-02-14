UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,596.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

