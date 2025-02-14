Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Up 107.1% in January

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the January 15th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Unity Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

