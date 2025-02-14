Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.0 million-$760.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $759.7 million. Upwork also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.240-0.260 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.28. 656,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,987. Upwork has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $1,302,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,653.55. The trade was a 60.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $91,709.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,974.62. This represents a 35.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

