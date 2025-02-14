V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $591.39 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $210.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.49.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

