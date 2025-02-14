V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.6% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 146,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 376,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.80 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $156.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

