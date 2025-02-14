Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.5336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.