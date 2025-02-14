Values Added Financial LLC Buys 44,952 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 212.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 84,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHM opened at $28.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.