Values Added Financial LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Values Added Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.29 and its 200-day moving average is $286.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $452.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

