Values Added Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 355,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 147.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $43.25 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

