Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2030 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 973,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,076. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $261.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VNDA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

