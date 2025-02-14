Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

