Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Down 87.6% in January

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the January 15th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSR stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 352,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

