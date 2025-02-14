Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Down 87.6% in January

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the January 15th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of VGSR stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.
