Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,330.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,194 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,420,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,558,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,928 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1,105.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

