Vicus Capital Buys 5,277 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 114.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period.

TOTL opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

