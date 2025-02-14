Vicus Capital Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USHY. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,607,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,041 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 233,461 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USHY stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

