Vicus Capital Has $578,000 Stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPSC. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $45.69.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

