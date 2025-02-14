Vicus Capital Has $6.52 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $82.83 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

