Vicus Capital Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vicus Capital grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 232.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.