Vicus Capital Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,531 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up 1.9% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11,189.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

