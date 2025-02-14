Vicus Capital Sells 846 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $127.88 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day moving average of $125.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

