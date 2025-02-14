Vicus Capital Takes $4.36 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

