Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 12,015 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $66,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ROP stock opened at $573.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $584.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

