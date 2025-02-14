Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 424,905 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,963,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,905 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $41,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $21.29 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

