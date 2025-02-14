Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 505,274 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $190,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $106.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

