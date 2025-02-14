Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 32,943 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,943 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $50,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

