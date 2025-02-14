Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 418,175 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,175 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $130,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 101.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.