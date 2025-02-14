W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Linde by 108.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 784,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,086,000 after purchasing an additional 408,659 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Linde by 13.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 20.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total value of $963,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total transaction of $1,323,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,571.38. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $4,306,843. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

LIN stock opened at $461.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.89. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

