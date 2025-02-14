Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 313 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

