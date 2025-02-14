Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 373 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.78 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

