Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

NFLX stock opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $924.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.32. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,045.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

