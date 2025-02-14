Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,130 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.22 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

