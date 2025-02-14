Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

