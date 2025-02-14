Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Waters also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.170-2.250 EPS.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $379.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. Waters has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra set a $389.00 price objective on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.