Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Waters also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.170-2.250 EPS.
Waters Price Performance
Shares of WAT stock opened at $379.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. Waters has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waters
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Albemarle’s Earnings Are In—Is the Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.