Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.