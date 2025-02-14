Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $220.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WAB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of WAB stock opened at $196.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $131.33 and a 52-week high of $210.88.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

