What is Cormark’s Estimate for NanoXplore Q3 Earnings?

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.00.

NanoXplore Stock Up 0.8 %

GRA stock opened at C$2.40 on Friday. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About NanoXplore

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.