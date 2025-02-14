White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter worth $215,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Electromed in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electromed

In related news, Director Andrew Summers sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $381,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,334.90. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Electromed had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

