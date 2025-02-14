White Pine Capital LLC Has $572,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,220,000 after buying an additional 335,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in eBay by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $354,695,000 after acquiring an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $242,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 73,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

