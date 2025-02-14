White Pine Capital LLC Invests $192,000 in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 632,713 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 309,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 285,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 230,259 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUUU has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

UUUU opened at $5.03 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $134,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,981.06. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,820.16. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,115 shares of company stock worth $289,086 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

