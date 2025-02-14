White Pine Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

HYG opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $80.37.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

