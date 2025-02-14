White Pine Capital LLC Sells 16,544 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,292,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 230,209 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 12.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,546,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after purchasing an additional 819,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 10.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,520,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,959,000 after buying an additional 691,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 53.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,219,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after buying an additional 2,507,165 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 9.4% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after buying an additional 272,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.28.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

