Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 4.6 %

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 236.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

